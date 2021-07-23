UAE allows entry for 8 categories of passengers from restricted countries

Dubai: Although the commercial passenger flights from 16 countries including India are suspended by authorities in UAE, eight categories of passengers from these countries will be allowed to enter. These passengers must follow the safety measures and the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the authorities.

The passengers entering UAE must have a negative PCR test result done by an accredited laboratory bearing a QR Code. It must taken within 48 hours from the date of departure. They will have to carry out another PCR test on arrival at the airport and later on day four and eight. The passengers must undergo 10-day mandatory o quarantine and also have to wear a monitoring and tracking device.

The eight exempted categories are:

Citizens of the UAE and their first-degree relatives

Diplomatic personnel between the UAE and the applicable countries, including administrative workers

Official delegations, subject to obtaining prior approval

Expo 2020 international participants and exhibitors and personnel sponsored by its organiser.

UAE gold or silver residency permits holders

Crews of cargo and transit flights of foreign air carriers

Businessmen and businesswomen, provided they hold an approval from the General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones, and heads of higher committees of the emergency, crisis and disaster management teams of the Emirate concerned

Employees belonging to vital functions according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.