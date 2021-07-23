Violence still raging after West Bengal polls, says Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to inform him of the continued political violence being perpetrated by Trinamool Congress cadres against BJP cadres in the state. Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, said that the post-poll carnage has not abated nearly two months after the assembly elections. Furthermore, Suvendu says that he met with home minister Amit Shah about the crisis in the state. Home minister Shah is currently assessing the situation.

Suvendu Adhikari’s meeting with Amit Shah comes after BJP leaders staged a protest against the ruling TMC party over post-poll violence in West Bengal. The protest at Rajghat, Kolkata, was led by BJP Bengal President Dilip Kumar. The BJP protested against Mamata Banerjee’s government after 38 of its workers were killed in West Bengal since the TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, came to power in the state on May 2. Suvendu Adhikari, paying tribute to those killed in the political violence unleashed by the TMC, earlier on Wednesday said the continued violence in the state for the past two months has eclipsed the great Calcutta killings of 1946.

As of May 5, when the Mamata Banerjee government was re-elected for the third time in the state, more than 30 BJP workers had been killed by TMC thugs. While celebrating Shahid Shraddhanjali Divas in memory of the workers killed in the violence, the BJP leader said the observations made by the National Human Rights Commission in its report on post-poll violence have ‘shaken the world’. ‘In light of the NHRC report, which has just exposed the tip of the iceberg, we expect the judiciary to act. Anyone with a sane mind will be ashamed to read such a report. The violence in Bengal over the past two months has eclipsed the Calcutta killings of 1946, Noakhali riots, and Sikh killings’, he added.

After visiting 311 sites in 20 days and carrying out a thorough investigation, the National Human Rights Commission concluded in its report that the current situation in West Bengal is a manifestation of ‘Law of Ruler’ instead of ‘Rule of Law’. According to the report, there is a significant loss of faith in state administration among victims.