102-year-old Russian WW2 veteran who had 80% lung damage recovers from COVID-19

When recuperating from an illness, it is said that mental toughness is crucial. A 102-year-old Russian World War II soldier has proved that the illness can be defeated in any circumstances.

COVID-19 is thought to be more contagious among the elderly. Nikolai Bagayev, 102, demonstrated that age is no barrier to a successful comeback. When Bagayev was taken to hospital with the coronavirus in the village of Korolyov near Moscow, he had 80 percent lung damage.

He had to stay in the hospital for more than a month, including a week in critical care. However, he triumphed, just like his country did against the Germans during WWII. Bagayev was released from the hospital on Thursday evening.

‘The last time I faced death was in 1941. Back then, my right lung was injured during the battle for Moscow. But I was rather young at the time and managed to recover promptly,’ he said.

‘This time around, I was largely supported by doctors despite several instances where I was on the verge of losing hope and courage. I am extremely thankful to all of them, Bagayev added.

Bagayev is one of a dwindling number of Russian soldiers recognised for their participation in fighting Nazi Germany. He marched alongside President Vladimir Putin in the annual victory parade on Square Parade in May.

When Bagayev was freed from the hospital, he was dressed in a military uniform adorned with decorations. Bagayev, who was elevated to the rank of colonel in reserve last year, said of his physicians, ‘They are the ones who are the heroes.’

Bagayev went through many of the stormy chapters of the now-defunct Soviet Union, and was wounded twice during the conflict, once seriously. Bagayev’s doctor, Valentina Rakitskaya, said: ‘He is a real trooper, he kept remembering his war-time wound and hardships in (the Battle of) Moscow and those memories helped him during his time in hospital.’

Also Read: New species of shark discovered in Indian Ocean; pic released

Following the war, Bagayev worked in the Soviet republic of Kazakhstan, where he assisted in the construction of the Baikonur cosmodrome, which launched Yuri Gagarin, the first man into space, in 1961.

Bagayev stated he recovered from COVID-19 because of a breathing method he learned from Soviet cosmonauts. He intends to help the opposition Communist Party of Russia campaign ahead of a legislative election in September, but his first aim, he added, was to resume walking without assistance.