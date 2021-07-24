27 killed in prison riots

Ecuador: The death toll from the riots in two prisons has surged to 27 in Ecuador. This is the second biggest prison riot reported in the American country this year. As per reports, 19 inmates are dead, one of them by hanging in the Cotopaxi prison and 8 inmates were killed at the Guayas prison. 57 people, including 8 police officers were injured in the incidents. The security forces have recaptured 86 inmates who had escaped from the cotopaxi prison.

79 inmates were killed in violent clashes that broke out between rival gangs in these two prisons in February this year.

The government has imposed an emergency in the prisons in the country after the riots and military would be in charge of controlling the prison perimeter and entry, while police officers would control the inside. At present, the indoor security of prisons were handled by civilians trained as prison guards. The government also cancelled outside visits in some prisons.

The country has a total of 60 prisons meant to lodge 29,000 inmates. But all these prisons are overcrowded and face shortage in staff. Currently, around 1500 guards are assigned duty to watch around 38,000 inmates

As per human rights ombudsman in the country, a total of 103 killings were reported in the prisons in 2020.