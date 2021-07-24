9 died in LPG cylinder leakage, explosion

Gujarat: Nine people have succumbed to burn injuries after a gas leak from an LPG cylinder ignited a fire and explosion inside a room in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, police said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night (July 20), but the victims, labourers and their families, died over the last couple of days during treatment, said S S Gameti, sub-inspector of Aslali police station in Ahmedabad rural. He added that the deceased included women and children as well. ‘Some labourers working in a factory and their family members were sleeping in a small room when gas from their LPG cylinder started leaking on the night of July 20. When their neighbour knocked on their door to alert them, a labourer got up and switched on the light, which caused an explosion due to concentration of gas,’ Gameti said. During that time, ten people were sleeping in the room, and all of them received severe burn injuries.

In addition to three people who died during treatment on Thursday, four others also succumbed to their injuries on Friday, he said. According to the official, three people are undergoing treatment.