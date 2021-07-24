Actor Kushal suffers Rs 25 lakh loss after his restaurant gets damaged in Mumbai rains

Mumbai: In a recent interview with a leading publication, Television star Kushal Tandon discussed the massive losses he incurred after Mumbai rains wrecked havoc on his restaurant ‘Arbour 28.’ He also shared photos of the devastation caused by high winds and heavy rain on his Instagram story a few days ago.

In the caption of the post, he wrote: ‘Thanku mumbai rains for doin this to @arbour28mumbai as if COVID was not enough, like Nike, jus do it, you did it too. On brighter side of the story, thankfully no watchman or guard got injured.’

In his most recent interview, he discussed the financial loss he had as a result of the severe rainfall. ‘Difficult to tell but perhaps in the neighbourhood of Rs 20-25 lakh approximately,’ he said when asked about the specific numbers in damages.

Speaking about the next step forward and his plan for repairs, he said: ‘It was made with lots of love. I had called people from France to get a special cloth material to do it. It’s a 6,000 sq feet place. So, of course, it won’t be easy. But I am not going to wait. I’ll get it rectified soonest.’

Hardik Pandya, Sohail Khan, Iulia Vantur, Alvira Khan, Krystle D’Souza, and Nia Sharma were among the celebrities that attended the gala dinner opening of the restaurant in December 2019.

The rains come in as an added issue as business at the restaurant was already struggling due to the COVID-19, as were other food outlets across the country.

‘But after COVID, the business hasn’t been too great. Moreover, twice it was shut down due to the lockdown. Abhi bhi bandh hi tha kyunki the time limit of the opening is 4 pm and business is more so after 16:00 hours,’ he added.

Kushal is well known for his performance as Virat Singh Vadhera in the television show ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.’ He also played Arjun Sharma in the show ‘Beyhadh’ and took part in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013.