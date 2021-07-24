Arya & Sayyeshaa blessed with a baby girl, confirms actor Vishal

Actor Arya and his wife Sayyeshaa have welcomed a newborn daughter into their family. The news of their newest family member was announced by actor Vishal. He took to his Twitter handle and sent the couple his warmest wishes.

‘So Happy to break this news. Great to be an Uncle. My Bro Jammy (Arya) & Sayyeshaa r blessed with a #BabyGirl. Uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot. Always wish de best 4 them. Inshallah, GB de new Born, my baby girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a dad (sic),’ Vishal tweeted.

As soon as the news was announced fans took Vishal’s tweet thread and congratulated the couple.

During the filming of the Tamil romance comedy Ghajinikanth, Arya and Sayyeshaa fell in love. The pair got married at a lavish wedding in Hyderabad in March 2019. Sayyeshaa was last seen in the Tamil film Teddy, which also had Arya in the major role. Teddy didn’t have a theatrical release and instead debuted on Disney+ Hotstar.