Buckingham Palace responds to Prince Harry’s memoir announcement

London: Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Penguin Random House had revealed in a press release that the Duke of Sussex will be releasing a memoir in late 2022 that will recount his experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.

The Buckingham Palace, in a rare departure from silence, responded by saying, “Any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

As per reports, Prince Harry had spoken privately with the royal family regarding the book’s publication which he is writing jointly with the Pulitzer-winning ghostwriter JR Moehringer. The book will be on sale in 2022 on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee to the British throne.

‘Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story,’ said the statement issued by Penguin Random House.

‘I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,’ said Prince Harry.

Harry and Meghan left their senior royal family roles in January 2020 and moved to Montecito, California, with their two children, two-year-old son Archie and one-month-old daughter Lili.

Earlier in March in an interview given to Oprah Winfrey, the couple had made some shocking revelations. The couple revealed that a member of the royal family had concerns about the color of their yet-to-be-born son, Archie. Meghan also revealed that the family refused to let her seek treatment when she struggled with suicidal ideation. Harry accused that the royal family has an invisible contract with the British tabloids and is scared of them.

Two days after the interview the British royals rubbished the allegations. ‘The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Meghan and Harry. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved family members,’ said the statement issued by the royal family.