Covid unlock: Delhi govt issues new guidelines, see what’s allowed from July 26

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to allow public buses and Metro trains in the city to operate at full capacity, while cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes can operate with 50 percent capacity starting Monday (July 26).

These latest unlock guidelines were released by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday (July 24).

Here are the new guidelines:

1. From Monday, the Delhi Metro will have 100 per cent seating capacity, but standing passengers will not be permitted.

2. Starting Monday, cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will be permitted to operate with 50 percent of their seats filled. Likewise, business-to-business (B2B) exhibitions will be allowed.

3. Starting on Monday, 100 people will be granted permission to attend marriage functions and last rites.

4. The reopening of spas comes with the condition that all employees have to submit fortnightly RT-PCR tests or be fully vaccinated. People visiting spas will have to fill out a declaration form stating that they are not COVID-19 positive, and if they were previously infected, they are not infected anymore.

5. Auditoriums and assembly halls can also open with 50 percent capacity.

On May 31, the national capital, which had been under lockdown since April, began the unlocking process phase by phase. Delhi reported 28,395 coronavirus cases on April 20, the highest number ever recorded in a single day. On April 22, the positivity rate for the city was over 36%.

Delhi reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday (July 23) and one death, while the positivity rate increased marginally to 0.09 percent, according to the health department.

Moreover, Niti Aayog member V K Paul has warned the Delhi government to remain vigilant as the next three months are crucial and unlocking the capital may lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Paul also recommended the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) consult the Centre before imposing any travel restrictions in Delhi during its meeting on July 9.