Crime Branch questions Shilpa Shetty; leaves with Raj Kundra

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police’s crime branch questioned actor Shilpa Shetty for over six hours at her home on Friday. The questioning was in relation to allegations against her husband Raj Kundra, who has been arrested in a pornography case. Raj Kundra was also present when she was questioned. Shilpa Shetty was confronted with his version of events, according to sources.

The crime branch wanted to know if Shilpa Shetty was aware of the alleged racket that involved the production and distribution of pornographic films by her husband. Shilpa Shetty agreed to record her statement in her home in Juhu, suburban Mumbai.

The crime branch also wanted to know why Shilpa Shetty resigned from her husband’s company Viaan Industries in 2020. She was one of its directors.

Viaan Industries is at the center of the porn film controversy. It was claimed recently that the crime branch raided its Mumbai office and seized about 20 TB of pornography and seven servers that were allegedly being used to store it.

According to crime branch sources, Viaan’s office deleted 1 TB of pornographic data after Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday. The police are searching for the individual(s) responsible for deleting the data. They have also hired forensic experts to retrieve it.

Police sources said the crime branch will also examine Shilpa Shetty’s bank accounts to see if she profited from the alleged porn films racket. A Mumbai court had earlier extended Raj Kundra’s police custody until July 27. On July 19, he was arrested in the case.