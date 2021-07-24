DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

‘Each one of us is only a carrier of a tradition and not boss’: BJP national general secretary

Jul 24, 2021, 01:05 pm IST

Srinagar: BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh has claimed that the party workers  worked in the ground level to help people during the pandemic time. The BJP leader said this while addressing a meeting of former MLAs, MLCs and office-bearers of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP leader also asked the party workers to be prepared for the assembly elections. Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir once the delimitation commission’s report is submitted said the BJP leader.

Also Read: State government eases lockdown restrictions 

‘It is the BJP only where any activist can reach to the highest position in the party. Each one of us is only a carrier of a tradition and not boss’ said Santhosh.

Tags
shortlink
Jul 24, 2021, 01:05 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button