‘Each one of us is only a carrier of a tradition and not boss’: BJP national general secretary

Srinagar: BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh has claimed that the party workers worked in the ground level to help people during the pandemic time. The BJP leader said this while addressing a meeting of former MLAs, MLCs and office-bearers of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP leader also asked the party workers to be prepared for the assembly elections. Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir once the delimitation commission’s report is submitted said the BJP leader.

‘It is the BJP only where any activist can reach to the highest position in the party. Each one of us is only a carrier of a tradition and not boss’ said Santhosh.