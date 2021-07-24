Gun license scam: CBI raids 40 locations in J&K, Delhi

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation searched 40 locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi on Saturday (July 24) in connection with alleged irregularities in the issuance of over 2.78 lakh arms licences to non-residents on forged documents from 2012-16.

Search operations took place in Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, Rajouri, Anantnag, Baramulla and Delhi. In a statement, the CBI confirmed it raided several residential and official premises of public servants, including IAS officers. The residence of retired officer of Kashmir Administrative Service, Shabir Ahmad Bhat, who has served as DM of Rajouri, was also searched. The CBI also searched the premises of six additional deputy ministers who served in Poonch, Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla and Ramban from 2012-16.

Two separate FIRs were filed on October 16, 2018 by the agency regarding the alleged irregularities.