‘Hate Speech’: National Investigation Agency conducts raid at Madurai

Madurai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at several places in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, in connection with the investigation related to hate messages.

The Tamil Nadu police had earlier arrested a man named Abdullah for circulating hate messages. The case was later transferred to NIA.

Meanwhile, a Roman Catholic priest named George Ponniah was arrested in the city on Saturday for making abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. On July 18, the accused priest made abusive remarks at Kanyakumari and the local police had registered FIR against him under various sections in IPC including 143, 153A, 269, 295A, 505(2), 506(1) of IPC and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. The priest was arrested near Pandi Kovil in Madurai city while going to Chennai.