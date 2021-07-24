India-UAE Flight Suspension: Emirates Airlines issues new update for passengers

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has announced that the commercial passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will remain suspended till July 28. Also, passengers who have connected through these countries over the last 14 days, too, will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE. The national air carrier of Dubai updated this as a reply to a query from passenger. The airline also said that the situation can change at any time.

Earlier, the national carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways announced that the flights from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will remain suspended until July 31.

Also Read: Buckingham Palace responds to Prince Harry’s memoir announcement

The civil aviation watchdog in the UAE, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), has not announced an end date to the flight suspensions.