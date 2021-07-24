Nag Ashwin’s pan-Indian sci-fi film shoot begins; Prabhas gives first clap for Big B

Hyderabad: Pan-Indian actor Prabhas and National Award Winner, young director Nag Ashwin, are collaborating on a pan-Indian film called #ProjectK. Previously, the film was called #Prabhas22. The film stars Deepika Padukone as the lead actress and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan as the antagonist. A star-studded cast promises to make the film one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema. After a long wait and several postponements related to the pandemic, the big sci-fi film has begun filming in Hyderabad.

On July 24, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan began shooting the sci-fi film under the direction of Nag Ashwin. A pooja ceremony was held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad with the cast and crew prior to the film’s start on stages. Prabhas shared a photo of a clap on Instagram when the movie went on floors. In this film, Amitabh Bachchan begins shooting for his parts first. Prabhas shared his excitement about shooting with Big B, ‘On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! #[email protected] @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies.’ In the pic, Big B can be seen in the background as Prabhas gives the first clap.

Amitabh Bachchan has arrived at Hyderabad today and has begun filming the first schedule. The actor shared on Friday that he will begin filming for a new movie tomorrow. ‘T 3975 – ..travelled .. and the mahurat of first day tomorrow .. a new film a new beginning , a new environ..’NEW’ never fades .. it grows exponentially.’

#ProjectK is a pan-Indian film that will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is produced under the banner of Vyjayanthi movies.