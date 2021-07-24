One killed in terror attack in Kashmir

Srinagar: One civilian was killed in Jammu and Kashmir in a terror attack. Unidentified terrorists fired upon Javeed Ahmad Malik near his residence in the Lurgam village in Tral on Friday evening. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors announced him brought dead. A search operation to hunt the militants is progressing in the area.

‘Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a civilian identified as Javeed Ah Malik near his house at Larugam in Tral, Awantipora. He succumbed to his injuries,’ said Kashmir police.

Meanwhile, the security forces launched a search operation in the kathua area after locals reported an unidentified blinking light late on Friday. A month ago, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel also observed an unidentified object with blinking red light in the Arnia sector, bordering Pakistan.

Earlier on Friday, security forces gunned down two militants affiliated with Pakistan based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in an encounter in Sopore. The slain militants were identified as Fayaz Ahmad War alias Rukana alias Umar, a resident of Warpora and top commander of LeT and Shaheen Ahmad Mir alias Shaheen Molvi, resident of Cherpora, Budgam.