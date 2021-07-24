Rajadhani Express gets a ‘makeover’ with Tejas

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has started operating the high-speed Rajadhani Express with upgraded Tejas Coaches. The Mumbai – New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express operated by Western Railways has rejuvenated using the new Tejas coaches. The first Rajadhani to get makeover was the Agartala- Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express running between Agartala and Anand Vihar Terminal in New Delhi operated by the Northeast Frontier Railway zone.

The Indian Railways is planning to upgrade all the Rajadhani expresses connecting state capitals with the national capital by using Tejas Smart Sleeper coaches. At present these trains are using LHB coaches.

‘These bright golden hued coaches, with enhanced smart features are being introduced to run Railway’s prestigious Mumbai Rajdhani Express train offer best in class travel experience. This new rake made its maiden run from Monday, 19th July, 2021. The existing rakes of Train No. 02951/52 Mumbai – New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express, one of the most prestigious & premium trains of WR have been replaced with brand new Tejas type sleeper coaches’ a statement issued by Ministry of Railways reads.

‘With the use of Tejas SMART Coach, the Indian Railways aims to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance. The introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for long distance journey, is another paradigm shift by the Indian Railways for enhancing the travel experience for passengers,’ the statement from the Railway Ministry said.

The new upgraded Rajadhani express has some special features aimed at increasing the safety and comfort of the passengers. The Tejas coaches, which make use of intelligent sensor-based systems will provide world-class facilities to passengers.

The coaches built at Modern Coach Factory (MCF) is equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server. PICCU will record the data of WSP, CCTV recording, Toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor and energy meter.

Some of the special features of Tejas Coaches:

PA/PIS (Passenger Announcement/Passenger Information System): All vital journey related information such as next station, distance remaining, expected time of arrival, delay and safety related messages will be displayed in the coaches using two LCDs.

Digital destination board: Flush type LED Digital Destination Board has been installed on each coach by splitting the displayed data into two rows. The first row displays Train number and Coach type while second row displays scrolling text of destination and intermediate station in multiple languages.

Security & Surveillance monitoring: 6 CCTV cameras with day night vision capability are installed in the coaches.

Automatic Plug Door: All main entrance doors are centralized controlled by Guard. Train will not start until all doors are closed.

Fire Alarm, Detection and Suppression system: All coaches are provided with Automatic Fire Alarm and Detection System. The Pantry and Power Cars have automatic fire suppression system in case detected.

Emergency Talk back for medical or security emergency

Improved Toilet Unit: Improved Toilet Unit: Provided with anti-graffiti coating, gel coated shelf, new design dustbin, door latch activated light, engagement display.

Toilet Occupancy Sensor: Automatically displays the toilet occupancy inside each coach

Panic Button in Lavatories: Fitted in each lavatory, in case of any emergency.

Toilet Annunciation Sensor Integration (TASI): Two nos. of Toilet Annunciation Sensor Integration are fitted in each coach which will relay dos and don’ts announcement in the lavatories, whenever it is engaged.

Bio-Vacuum Toilet system: Provides improved hygiene condition in the toilet due to improved flushing and also save water per flush.

Stainless Steel Under-frame: Complete under-frame is of austenitic stainless steel (SS 201LN) which increases life of the coach because of reduced corrosion.

Air Suspension Bogies: Provided with Air Spring Suspension in bogies to improve passenger comfort and ride quality of these coaches.

On Board condition monitoring system for bearing, wheel, to improve safety

HVAC – Air quality measurement for Air Conditioning system

Water level sensor to indicate water availability on real time basis

Textured Exterior PVC Film: Exterior is provided with textured PVC film.

Improved interiors: Seats and berths having fire – resistant silicon foam, provide better comfort and safety to passengers.

Roller Blind on window: Instead of curtains roller blinds provided for easy sanitization.

Mobile Charging points: Provided for each passenger.

Berth reading light: Provided for each passenger.

Upper berth climbing arrangement: Convenient upper berth arrangement.