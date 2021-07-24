Ranbir Kapoor is a generation-defining actor: ‘Shamshera’ director

Karan Malhotra, the director of Shamshera, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt is ecstatic with the picture. The filmmaker praised the actors, calling the movie ‘a visual spectacle for moviegoers.’ He called Ranbir a ‘generation-defining actor’ and promised a treat for Sanjay Dutt admirers.

‘Ranbir Kapoor is a generation-defining actor and has given his best to Shamshera. Vaani Kapoor plays his strength and compliments him beautifully in the film. As far as Sanjay Dutt is concerned, you are in for a surprise,’ Malhotra said.

He added: ‘As a filmmaker, I have been fortunate enough to be able to tell stories that I would like to see as an audience and Shamshera is definitely that kind of a story. It is a visual extravaganza with complexed human emotions and it deserves to be on the big screen where people have, for years had a truly wholesome cinematic experience of watching Hindi feature films.’

Shamshera, according to the filmmaker, celebrates all that a pan Indian stands for. He is certain that the picture will appeal to everyone who wants to see a good movie on the big screen after the pandemic.

Also Read: Sushant and I realised we were nerds: Sanjana Sanghi on 1 year of ‘Dil Bechara’

‘I have grown up on quintessential Hindi cinema and I wanted to create a true blue Hindi film that everyone can enjoy in theatres. I feel confident that we have achieved an entertainer that will appeal to everyone. We are all waiting eagerly for the COVID-19 situation to become better in our country and then plan the release of Shamshera in the grandest way possible,’ Malhotra concluded.

Ranbir is presently shooting for Luv Ranjan, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. He is also waiting for the release of Brahmastra, his first collaboration with Alia Bhatt.