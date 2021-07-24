State government eases lockdown restrictions

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government eased more restrictions imposed in the state. As per the new guidelines issued by the principal secretary of the state, the places of worship and amusement parks will be allowed to open from July 25 in the state. The decision was taken as the daily number of cases decreased in the state.

‘Places of worship such as temples, mosques, churches, Gurudwaras, and other religious places are allowed open and related activities pertaining to the places of worship are permitted from 25 July strictly adhering to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour and SOP issued by the concerned department,’ said the government order.

‘Amusement parks and similar places permitted to re-open strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and following guidelines. However, water sports/water-related adventure activities not allowed,’ the statement added.

Earlier in July 18, the government allowed to cinema theatres to reopen. Higher educational institutions in the state were also allowed to reopen from July 26.

Restrictions were imposed in the state since April 27. A strict lockdown was in place from May 5 to June 14. Since then, the government launched ‘unlock’ process. The first round of easing lockdown restrictions was on June 14, restrictions were again eased on June 21 and again on July 5.