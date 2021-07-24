Tokyo Olympics: India begins with victory

Tokyo: In Tokyo Olympics, the Indian men’s hockey team begin their campaign on a winning note by defeating New Zealand 3-2 at the Oi Hockey Stadium. Harmanpreet (26th and 33rd minutes) scored two goals and Rupinder Pal Singh (10th) scored one goal for India.

The Indian team is placed in the Group A with Australia, Argentina, Spain, and New Zealand. The men’s team ranked 4th in the world will face world No.1 Australia on Sunday.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: First gold goes to China

The Indian men’s hockey team has till now won 8 gold medals in the Olympics, the last of which came way back in 1980 Moscow Olympics.

The current league matches will take place until July 30. The quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled on August 1 and 3, respectively. The bronze medal and gold medal matches are slated to be held on August 5.

Meanwhile, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team will face the Netherlands today.