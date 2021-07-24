Transgender’s partner also found dead, mystery continues

Kochi: In the days following the death of transgender activist Anannyah Kumari Alex (28), her partner was found dead in an apartment near Thykoodam on Friday.

The 32-year-old Jiju, a native of Thiruvananthapuram was found hanging at a friend’s flat on Jawahar Road near Thykoodam around 3 pm on Friday. According to police, he had been alone in that flat since 10 am.

As per the authorities, it looked to be a suicide at first glance, but an investigation is underway. A case of unnatural death has been filed by Maradu police.

According to sources in Kochi’s transgender community, the guy was devastated by Anannyah’s death.

‘They had been living together in the apartment for at least a few months where Anannyah died. He was the one to see her hanging. He had said that he went out for a while and found her dead when he returned,’ said an activist working amongst the community, adding that before his death on Friday, he had sent a WhatsApp status message implying his relationship with her.

Meanwhile, Kalamasserry police investigating Anannyah’s death stated that they had not yet received her post mortem results and were continuing their investigation based on their suspicions that she committed suicide. However, sources claim that the report is ready and that the police would take up the investigation shortly.

Before her death, Anannyah had publicly expressed her displeasure with her Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS).

Her death has outraged the transgender community and friends, who blame it on suspected post-surgery problems that occurred at a private hospital a year ago. The hospital released a statement denying the claims of medical malpractice.