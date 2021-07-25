Flex board describing CM Pinarayi Vijayan as ‘God of Kerala’ triggers controversy

Kerala: Near a shrine in Kerala’s Malappuram district, a flex board with an image of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the words ‘God of Kerala’ inscribed in Malayalam quickly went popular on social media, sparking a debate.

‘You asked who God is, people said the one who provides food. God of Kerala, read the text on the board, which was placed above the board of Pacheeri Mahavishnu Temple in Valanchery.

‘The flex appeared just above the temple’s board. Naturally, it is like insulting the temple. It may be someone from the party. As the temple belongs to the people, let them complain,’ the temple administration stated.

Also Read: West Bengal education board’s head mentions religion of topper and not name; criticised

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) was also chastised by the opposition Congress party over the matter. However, Members of the Communist Party have denied any involvement in the creation of the board.

The flex board was quickly removed after it sparked a social media discussion.