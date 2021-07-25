India Meteorological Department forecasts rain in these states

New Delhi: The national weather agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), forecasted that the intensity of rain in the west coast region of the country will decrease soon. The new prediction comes as Maharashtra and Konkan region witnessed heavy rainfall, floods and landslides. Hundreds of people lost their lives and many are still missing in the floods and landslides triggered by the heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted that rainfall will increase from Sunday in many other parts of the country including north and central India.

Gujarat: The state will witness light to moderate rainfall at several places and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh: IMD issued ‘orange alert’ in 24 districts in the state including Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Umarai, Dindori, Katni, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Vidisha and Sehore, Rajgarh, Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Dewas, Agar Malwa, Ashok Nagar, and Shivpuri. IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in these districts for next 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh: Isolated places in the state will receive heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Rajasthan: As per the weather agency, the eastern parts of the state will witness heavy rainfall till Tuesday.

Delhi: The national capital will get light rain on Sunday. IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ in Delhi on Monday.

Uttarakhand: State will receive widespread rainfall from Sunday to Tuesday.

The weather agency also updated that Haryana will get widespread rainfall from Monday to Tuesday and Punjab from Tuesday to Wednesday.