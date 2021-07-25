Indian expat charged Dh 1255 for cancelled telecommunication services in Dubai

Dubai: An Indian expat was charged Dh 1255 for his cancelled landline and internet connections in UAE. The issue was resolved after UAE’s leading daily Gulf News’s intervention.

As per reports, an Indian expat who lived for more than 30 years in UAE had decided to return to India in 2019 and he approached Etisalat, the leading telecom and internet provider to cancel his landline and internet accounts. He provided his account number and Emirates ID to the Etisalat call center and had settled all his dues. Meanwhile, the call center executive had also confirmed about the cancellation. The expat had later then reconfirmed the same by visiting the Business Centre of Etisalat.

But recently, he had found out that the account under his name was still active and as a result, he was charged with Dh 1255. The Indian expat visited UAE again and contacted Gulf News to inform then about the issue. Due to the authorities interference, the issue was resolved permanently this time, reported Gulf News.