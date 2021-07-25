Overdue book anonymously returned to UK library after 63 years

England: A book was recently returned in the mail after 63 years with the note ‘better late than never,’ said a library in England.

Newcastle Libraries posted a picture on Facebook of a copy of Darrell Huff’s ‘How to Lie with Statistics’ that came in the mail 63 years after it was checked out of the Central Library.

Library authorities said that the book was accompanied by an anonymous message which read: ‘Better late than never! Apologies for the late return!’

The individual who returned the overdue book, according to library manager David Hepworth, did not identify themselves. ‘They may have been worried about us sending them a bill,’ he told the media.

Officials said if costs weren’t restricted at around $20, the book would have racked up $4,722.52 in fines.

In the decade after it was checked out, Hepworth stated the individual would have had to avoid additional collecting efforts. ‘In those days, even up to the 70s, there was a library officer who would visit people’s houses to get books back,’ he said, adding, ‘Clearly we don’t do that anymore.’

The library manager further said that the library hopes the individual who returned the book would come forward and identify themselves. Officials do not want to collect any penalties, but instead want to reward the individual with free books from Tyne Bridge, an in-house publishing company.