Video of Indian groom working on laptop at the mandap goes viral

The worldwide pandemic of 2020 popularised the phrase ‘work from home.’ Although the circumstances allowed us to spend more time at home with our family, many people grumbled that their work-life balance had been thrown out the window.

On social media, a humorous video of a man working on his laptop on his wedding day has gone viral.

The groom is seen seated at the mandap with the device on his lap, in a video uploaded by a famous wedding-related Instagram page. The visitors and the pandit can be seen waiting for him to begin the ceremony while he works on his laptop. And it was the bride’s reply that made the internet go crazy.

The Maharashtrian bride can be seen laughing out loud on a couch on the opposite side of the wedding hall as the camera pans to reveal her. Finally, the camera returns to the groom, who had given over his gadget to someone else and was getting ready to marry.

‘Work from home nah….Its work from wedding,’ the text on the reel video read.

Some criticised the poisonous corporate culture, while others were left in splits and asked what was so essential to accomplish on his wedding day. However, when the video went viral, some guests at the wedding confirmed that the groom was not working. ‘He is just setting up video calls so that other people can attend the virtual wedding,’ a user commented.