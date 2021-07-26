Gamers’ delight: HP launches gaming laptops ‘Victus’

Mumbai: HP India launched new gaming laptops in India. The series is named HP Victus E and HP Victus D. Both the models come with a 16 inch display with 144Hz refresh rate.

HP Victus D is powered with Intel 11th Gen Core i5-11300H or Core i7-11800H processor and Victus E series is with AMD Ryzen 5-5600H or AMD Ryzen 7-5800H processor. Both the laptops come with Windows 10 and can be upgraded to Windows 11. Other features are NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM graphics, a backlit keyboard and an upgraded cooling system.

Both the laptops offer up to 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD and this is upgradable to 32 GB. The new gaming laptops come in two colour options – Mica Silver and Performance Blue.

The Victus E series will be available on Amazon.in and will be priced at Rs 64,999 onward. Victus D series will be available on Reliance Digital stores and Reliance digital online store in the coming weeks at a starting price of Rs 74,999.