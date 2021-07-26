DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsexamsIndiaNEWSNewsEducationMobile Apps

JEE-Advanced exam will be conducted on October: Education Minister

Jul 26, 2021, 11:46 pm IST

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 for admission to IITs will be conducted on October 3 this year.

The exam, according to the Union Education Minister, would be administered in accordance with all Covid-related procedures.

‘JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission in #IITs will be held on the 3rd October 2021. The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols,’ Minister tweeted.

Candidates from Maharashtra who were unable to take the JEE Main Session 3 owing to severe rainfall on the 25th and 27th of July will be offered another opportunity to take the exam.

The Union Education Minister wrote: ‘In light of the heavy rains and landslides in Maharashtra, to assist the Maharashtra student community, I have advised the National Testing Agency to grant another opportunity to all candidates who may not be able to reach the test centre for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3.’

‘Students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara, who are unable to reach their test centres on 25 and 27 July 2021 for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3 need not panic. They will be given another opportunity,and the dates will be announced soon by the NTA,’ he added.

The third JEE main session will be held on July 20, 22, 25 and 27. The JEE Main Session 3 examinations were successfully administered by NTA on July 20 and 22.

The NTA is holding the JEE (Main)-2021 in four sessions in order to serve the student community. Two of these sessions were completed in February (Session 1: 23–26 February 2021) and March (Session 2: 23–26 March 2021). (Session 2: from 16 to 18 March). The April and May sessions were rescheduled.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre has also postponed the UGC NET December 2020 cycle test, which was planned for May this year.

