‘Lucifer’ final season to premiere in Netflix

Netflix has announced that the sixth and final season of the fantasy superhero series ‘Lucifer’ will premiere on September 10th. The Devil, Lucifer Morningstar, played by Tom Ellis, flees Hell for Los Angeles, where he runs his own nightclub called ‘LUX’ and teams up with Lauren German’s Detective Chloe Decker to consult with the LAPD.

During the show’s panel at the virtual [email protected] on Saturday, executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich made the announcement. Netflix Geeked posted a teaser for the final season on its official Twitter account, saying that ‘even bad things must come to an end.’

The minute-long video clip allowed fans to relive memorable moments from previous seasons. Lucifer is then seen being pulled over by the cops, where he informs the officer that it is his last night in Los Angeles. Lucifer underwent a lot of changes in the previous season, as well as a redemption from his banishment from Heaven.

Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro round out the cast of ‘Lucifer.’ Jerry Bruckheimer Television, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television are the producers of the show.