Malayalam actor turned politician and his second wife and dancer Methil Devika heading for Divorce

Mukesh, the popular Mollywood star who currently serves as the MLA of Kollam, seems to be headed for another bad chapter in his life. According to an exclusive report in Marunadan Malayali, Mukesh’s wife Methil Devika has approached the family court for divorce.

Methil Devika has reportedly been living at her ancestral home in Palakkad because of issues with Mukesh. Due to his political commitments, Mukesh was unable to provide Devika with proper care the last time she contracted the Covid infection. As noted in the report, Mukesh has a habit of using obscene language all the time, and this has irked Devika who is a dancer by profession. Even Mukesh’s alleged relationships with other women were hinted at in the report.

He was previously married to South Indian actress Saritha. He divorced Saritha in 2011 and married dance scholar Methil Devika on October 24, 2013. In the past, Saritha had alleged that Mukesh was an alcoholic and had physical relationships with many women.

When Mukesh was caught in the #Metoo campaign

I was 20 years old quiz directing #koteeswaran when the mallu host #mukeshkumar called my room multiple times and then changed my room to beside his on the next sch. My then boss @derekobrienmp spoke to me for an hour & got me out on the next flight. 19 yrs on thank you Derek. — Tess Joseph (@Tesselmania) October 9, 2018

Back in 2014, Mukesh was caught up in the #Metoo campaign when Tess Joseph, a casting director, said the actor had molested her while he was shooting a quiz show hosted by the actor. But Mukesh denied these claims, saying that he did not know Tess Joseph.