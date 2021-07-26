Millionaire in a flash – delivery driver wins lottery

After winning a $250,000 jackpot on a $10 scratch-off lottery ticket, an Uber Eats delivery driver from Odenton, Maryland, became a millionaire.

According to sources, the winner – nicknamed ‘Grateful Mom’ for the sake of privacy – was sitting in her car waiting for her next job when she scratched out the winning ticket.

She told the Maryland Lottery that her Uber Eats app notified her of the next job within seconds, but she instantly thought to herself: ‘I don’t want to do Uber Eats right now!’ She said: ‘Man, I was sitting in that car going crazy!’

The 47-year-old won the prize on a single scratch-off game called ‘CASH.’ ‘Grateful Mom’ is a regular scratch-off ticket player but usually limits her purchases.

She bought the ticket at a Quick Save Mart on 524 Defense Highway in Annapolis and checked the Maryland Lottery app on her phone to see if any more tickets with high rewards were still available.

That’s when she noticed the $10 ‘CASH’ game. She returned to her car after purchasing a ticket and soon found she had won the top reward. ‘Grateful Mom’ plans to use her windfall to pay off some debts, help her children financially, and place a down payment on a home.