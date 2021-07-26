Modiji’s speeches stand as a great contribution to the history of India

Kannur: BJP vice presidential candidate AP Abdullakutty has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baath address. He wrote in his Facebook post that the impact of each lecture on millions of people is a new topic for researchers to study and that if all the lectures are compiled, it will surely be a great book in the history of future India.

The sale of khadi products is the biggest proof that Mann Ki Baath is influencing our people, because one khadi shop alone is selling one crore a day since the Prime Minister repeatedly mentioned using khadi as one of the garments that we should use in our daily wear. According to Abdullakutty, if each of us bought a piece of cloth, we could change the life of a poor weaver, and if his old comrades had heard about this, they would have called the Prime Minister the heroic son of the Indian working class.

The complete version of Abdullakutty’s Facebook post;