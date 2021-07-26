Seven killed in vehicle pileup caused by sandstorm in Utah

Around 20 vehicles collided in a pileup amid a sandstorm that limited sight on a Utah highway, killing at least seven people and sending others to the hospital in severe condition, the state police said.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the collision happened at 5 pm Pacific Time (12 a.m. GMT) on Interstate 15 in Millard County.

Authorities did not specify how many people were injured but noted there could be more fatalities.

The highway patrol’s website has photos of the collision site, which show a line of crushed automobiles, pickup trucks, and large tractor-trailer trucks, as well as mounds of debris on the road. A wrecked red car was stuck behind a truck at an angle.