Sidharth Malhotra says he is lucky to have got the opportunity to play real-life hero in ‘Shershaah’

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will be seen taking part in the role of Kargil hero Vikram Batra in the upcoming film ‘Shershaah’, says he is fortunate to have been chosen to play the real-life hero on-screen. The biographical warfare drama, directed by the successful south movie director Vishnuvaradhan, narrates the life story of Captain Batra and how he led his troops during the 1999 Kargil war. He was given the prestigious wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

In the film, Malhotra will be seen in a double role of Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra.

During the trailer release ceremony of the film at the National Horse Polo Ground in Drass sector, which also marked the twenty second Kargil Vijay Diwas, Malhotra was heard to have emotionally stated, ‘This day is extremely emotional for me. We started this journey five years ago with Vishal Batra ji. This is my first film where I have portrayed the life of a real-life hero. Shershaah has been an experience bigger than a film,’.

‘I would like to thank the Indian Army. This story is about true, real-life heroes like you. And I consider myself lucky that I got to play him,’ he further added.

‘Shershaah’, which borrows its title from the martyr’s codename, also stars Kiara Advani.

Advani, who plays Dimple Cheema – the romantic interest of Captain Vikram Batra in the film, stated working on the movie modified her on a personal level.

‘Some films change you professionally, however there are some that change you personally. ‘Shershaah’ is that movie for me. Thank you to the Batra family, Dimple and each person who made this feasible for us. I will forever be grateful. We cannot wait to share this with the world,’ she said.

The 28-year-old actor also expressed her gratitude to the Indian Army.