State government forms commission to investigate Pegasus spyware row

Kolkata: The West Bengal state government has formed a commission to investigate the Pegasus spyware row. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced this on Monday after the cabinet meeting.

The two-member committee is headed by former Supreme Court Justice Madan B. Lokur. Acting Chief Justice of Kolkata High Court, Justice Jyotirmayi Bhattacharya is the other member of the commission.

‘We thought the Centre would form an inquiry commission or a court-monitored probe would be ordered to look into this phone hacking incident. But the Centre is sitting idle. So we decided to form a ‘commission of inquiry’ to look into the matter. Names of people from West Bengal have been figured on the Pegasus target list. The centre is trying to snoop everyone. The commission will find out details about this illegal hacking,’ said TMC leader in a press conference.

Earlier it was revealed that the phone of TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee was snooped during state Assembly Elections.

Earlier last week, media reported that phones of some influential people including two serving union ministers, three opposition leaders, one constitutional authority, current and former heads of security organizations, administrators and 40 senior journalists and activists from India were allegedly hacked using a spy software called Pegasus developed by NSO Group based in Israel and put on surveillance.