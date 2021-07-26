‘Stop ‘demonizing’ China’: China to US

Beijing: China has urged the US administration to stop demonizing the country. China raised this demand during the talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. Sherman held a meeting with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng on Sunday. Sherman will also meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

‘The hope may be that by demonizing China, the US could somehow…blame China for its structural problems. We urge the United States to change its highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy,’ said the statement released by the foreign ministry of China. China accused that the US views China as an ‘imagined enemy’.

Also Read: Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes

Sherman arrived in the city of Tianjin on Sunday for a two-day visit. The top US administrator will not visit the Chinese capital Beijing and will stay in the port city. John Kerry, the former secretary of state turned the US climate envoy, is the only other senior official from the Biden administration to have visited China.

Earlier the US administration has expressed its disappointment with the National Health Commission of China’s decision to reject the World Health Organization’s plan to conduct a second phase investigation to find out the origin of coronavirus.