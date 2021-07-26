Tesla car’s autopilot system confuses the moon with traffic light; video viral

Tesla cars have become highly popular for a variety of reasons. One of them is the autopilot mode, often known as Full Self-Driving, which is one of the features that makes it so appealing.

However, in a popular video, a flaw in the vehicle’s FSD function continually misidentified the low-hanging moon for a traffic signal.

A user named Jordan Nelson posted a video of the car flashing the yellow light all the time since the system detected the moon in the sky. Whenever the moon appeared in the scene, the screen displayed a traffic signal with a yellow light streaming through. As a result, the automobile continues to slow down even when there is nothing visible ahead.

‘Hey @/elonmusk you might want to have your team look into the moon tricking the autopilot system. The car thinks the moon is a yellow traffic light and wanted to keep slowing down,’ the caption stated, tagging Tesla CEO Elon Musk to check into the issue.

Hey @elonmusk you might want to have your team look into the moon tricking the autopilot system. The car thinks the moon is a yellow traffic light and wanted to keep slowing down. ?? @Teslarati @teslaownersSV @TeslaJoy pic.twitter.com/6iPEsLAudD — Jordan Nelson (@JordanTeslaTech) July 23, 2021

The video went viral for obvious reasons. It has received 7,98,600 views, 1835 retweets, and 12,000 likes so far. In the comments section, users responded to the video. Some people believe there is a problem with the technology’s algorithm. One user even said that he had the same issue with his own automobile.