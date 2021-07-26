‘The only government that is unconcerned is the Government of India’: P Chidambaram

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram has launched a fresh attack against the Union government over Pegasus row. The former union minister said that the only government that is ‘unconcerned’ over the issue is that of India. The Congress leader said that as French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the issue.

President Macron of France called PM Bennett of Israel and demanded to know full information about the alleged use of Pegasus spyware to hack phones in France, including the President’s; PM Bennett promised to come back with the ‘conclusions of their own investigations,’ said Chidambaram in a statement.

The only government that is unconcerned is the Government of India! Is it because the government was fully aware of the snooping and does not need any more information from Israel or the NSO Group,’ asked the Congress leader.

The Congress leader earlier on Sunday demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe or a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court in the issue. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must make a statement in Parliament.

Last week, some media reported that phones of several people including two serving union ministers, three opposition leaders, one constitutional authority, current and former heads of security organizations, administrators and 40 senior journalists and activists from India were allegedly hacked using a spy software called Pegasus developed by NSO Group based in Israel and put on surveillance.