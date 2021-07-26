Three members of a family die of poisonous insect bite

Madhya Pradesh: A deadly insect bite killed a father, his little son and daughter in Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh, a police official stated on Monday.

The event occurred in Kothi Taal village on Saturday-Sunday night when the guy and his children were sleeping in their home.

Sudeep Soni, in charge of the Jaitpur police station, stated that the man named Lala Paalia (35) suddenly complained of acute bodily discomfort sometime after midnight. His relatives took him to the Jaitpur community health clinic, where he died during treatment on Sunday morning.

His five-year-old son Sanjay and three-year-old daughter Shashi were also discovered dead in the room where they were sleeping, the official said.

Postmortem investigations revealed that they perished as a result of a deadly insect bite. The police have filed a report and are investigating the matter, he added.