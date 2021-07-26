Tiger Shroff does squats lifting 140-kg weight, thanks Mirabai Chanu for inspiration

Tiger Shroff was inspired by Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and lifted 140 kg. On Saturday, Mirabai earned a silver medal at the current Tokyo Olympics. The actor posted a video on Instagram in which he was seen performing sit-ups while balancing the heavyweight on his shoulder.

Along with the video, Tiger wrote on Sunday: ‘140 kgs and counting…So so inspired to get stronger and go beyond my limits thanks to #mirabaichanu what a performance! go team india! #tokyoolympics @mmamatrixgym @mirabai_chanu.’

Also Read: Manipur to appoint Tokyo Olympic silver-medalist Mirabai Chanu as Additional SP

Tiger’s father, Jackie Shroff, blessed his son in the comments section by saying, ‘Bless ya Bhidu keep spreading Goodness.’ Tiger earned praise from his friends and admirers as well. ‘Maashallah Tigzzz 140 whoof!!!! Oh yesss such a proud moment for us,’ one wrote. ‘OMG OMG OMG wowwww wowwww tigiiiiii #mirabaichanu U made India proud …Jai hind,’ another added.