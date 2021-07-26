UNESCO adds Indian temple to ‘World Heritage Site’

Hyderabad: The Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple in Palampet, Telangana state has been named as a ‘World Heritage Site’ by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The decision was taken at the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of the UN body on Sunday. At present, there are 38 World Heritage Sites in India including the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Qutub Minar, Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Fatehpur Sikri.

‘Just inscribed as World Heritage Site: Kakatiya Rudeshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana in India. Bravo!,’ UNESCO tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness in the decision. ‘Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it’s grandness,’ tweeted Prime Minister.

The Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple also known as Ramappa Temple is built in 1213 AD by Recharla Rudra, the general of the Kakatiya King Ganapati Deva. The main deity of the temple is Ramalingeswara Swamy. The temple was named Ramappa Temple to honour the sculptor who worked 40 years for the temple.