Widespread rainfall expected in north India

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Tuesday and Wednesday and over northwest Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the IMD said in a release.

Fairly substantial rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely to continue over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh until Tuesday and decrease thereafter. Fairly widespread moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers are likely to take place over Konkan & Goa and the Ghat areas of Central Maharashtra during the subsequent three days and increase to isolated heavy to very heavy showers over the region from July 29.

Enhanced rainfall and isolated heavy to very heavy showers are probable over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar from Tuesday, the release added.