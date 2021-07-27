Air Arabia announces new flight service

Abu Dhabi: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced new direct flight services to Pakistan cities. The Abu Dhabi-based air carrier will operate direct flights to Faisalabad and Multan from August 10.

‘Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is glad to announce the launch of direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Faisalabad and Multan in Pakistan from August 10, 2021. The non-stop three-hour flight will be operating twice a week,’ said the airline in a statement.

The flight from Abu Dhabi to Multan as well as the return flight will be on Monday and Wednesday. Flights to Faisalabad and the return flights will be on Tuesday and Thursday.

The airline also informed that all passengers are required to present an original certificate of a negative Covid-19 PCR test result at the time of check-in, taken within 72 hours of the flight departure time from one of the approved laboratories only. Children under the age of 12 and specially-abled passengers are exempted from the Covid-19 PCR test.