Basavaraj Bommai is Karnataka’s new Chief Minister

Karnataka: Basavaraj S Bommai has been elected as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) parliamentary party. Basavaraj Bommai served as the Home Minister in the BS Yediyurappa cabinet and was a leading candidate for the position of Chief Minister.

Bommai will take oath at around 3:20 pm tomorrow, sources said.

The incoming CM, like the former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who resigned on Monday, is from the politically powerful Lingayat group. Bommai is a member of the Sadara Lingayat community. He comes from the ‘Janata Parivar’ and is a close confidant of BS Yediyurappa. His father, SR Bommai, was also the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Basavaraj Bommai joined the BJP in 2008 and has subsequently climbed through the ranks. He used to be in charge of the water resources portfolio. He is a professional engineer who began his career with the Tata group.

Basavaraj Bommai is a two-term MLC and three-term MLA from Haveri’s Shiggaon.