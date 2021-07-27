Bleeding survivors of Himachal landslide shares video of the tragedy

Himachal Pradesh: Three days after a huge landslide killed nine people in Basteria in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, one of the two survivors has uploaded a video on YouTube that was recorded minutes after the disaster.

One of the survivors, Naveen, can be seen recounting his terrible experience after their vehicle plunged beneath the landslide in a video uploaded on the YouTube channel ‘Wave Hikers.’ He had a head injury and was bleeding profusely.

Pointing to a heap of rubble and stones, Naveen says, ‘Our vehicle was there just 10 minutes ago. I was sitting on the seat adjacent to the driver and somehow managed to get out. I got stuck on that rock and was injured on my head.’

He then sought cover behind a big tree until the avalanche subsided, he said.

In the video, Naveen gestures to a wooded area on the mountain’s steep slope, where the second survivor, Shiril Oberoi, was trapped. ‘I am coming there. Hold on. Take shelter behind a tree,’ he screams towards him.

Also Read: Doctor touring Himachal for birthday tweeted pic minutes before her death in landslide

Stones and loose mud continue to fall from above while he films the footage and advises Shiril to seek cover. Naveen said he made repeated calls to the police for help and was able to finally connect with them.