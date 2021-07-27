Consume these foods to stay healthy during Monsoon

While most people enjoy the monsoon season by relaxing with a cup of tea, nibbling on pakoras and samosas, and watching the rain, it is also true that the rainy season brings with it a slew of health issues that put the body’s immune system to the test. There are numerous illnesses, allergies, and other factors that can make a person feel ill.

As a result, it’s critical to combat it with healthy, home-cooked foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, and so on. Minal Shah, a senior nutrition therapist at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, has compiled a list of the top 10 foods to eat during the monsoon season.

Read on,

Green peppercorns:

Piperine, an alkaloid found in green peppercorns, has a number of health benefits. It also contains high levels of vitamins C and K. Antioxidants in green peppercorns can help prevent serious diseases by deactivating free radicals. They can help you get rid of gas by increasing the production of hydrochloric acid, which aids digestion. It also has antimicrobial properties, which means it might be able to reduce the risk of food poisoning by destroying the bacteria that cause food poisoning.

Fruits:

Peaches, plums, cherries, jamun, and pomegranate are seasonal fruits that are high in vitamins A and C, fibre, and antioxidants. Stick to high-quality fresh cut fruits and juices made at home instead of pre-cut fruits and juices from roadside vendors.

Fluids:

Include plenty of warm fluids like soup, masala tea, green tea, broth, dal, etc. as they are good for rehydration and are great for the immune system.

Vegetables:

It’s gourd season, which includes snake gourd, bottle gourd, Indian squash, ridge gourd, and others. Use gourd vegetables in a variety of dishes, such as vegetables, paratha, soup, raita, and so on. Raw vegetables contain active bacteria and viruses that can cause bacterial and viral infections, so eat steamed salads instead.

Probiotics:

To improve your gut flora, eat probiotics like curd, buttermilk, kefir, and pickled vegetables. These aid in the growth of good bacteria in the gut, which aids in the fight against disease-causing bacteria.

Proteins:

Including healthy proteins in your meals helps increase immunity and helps in recovery from illness. Milk and milk products, pulses like moong dal, lentils, chole, rajma, soya, egg, and chicken are good sources of healthy proteins.

Ginger and garlic:

Chills and fever can be relieved with ginger and garlic, which also has antiviral properties. Anti-inflammatory, antibiotic, and antioxidant properties are also present. Ginger tea can help to relieve sore throats. For children over the age of one year, crushed ginger or its extract can be mixed with honey. For the elderly, it can be added to soups or teas. Garlic is also an effective immune stimulant and has antimicrobial/antifungal properties. It can be used in gravies, chutneys, soups, tea, and other dishes.

Fenugreek seeds/methi:

Fenugreek is an energy booster that contains all of the minerals our bodies need to stay healthy, even during fevers and digestive problems.

Turmeric:

Turmeric contains curcumin, an antioxidant and antimicrobial compound. It prevents gastric ulcers and inhibits microbial growth such as H. Pylori and MRSA, as well as improving immune response. It also has antimalarial properties, as well as other protective and preventive properties. A teaspoon of turmeric in milk/latte, honey, or hot water is perfect.

Omega-3 fatty acids:

The immune system is influenced by omega-3 fatty acids. Increased immunity would be beneficial during the monsoon season, when the risk of infection from food and water is higher. Fish, shrimp, oysters, nuts, and oil seeds such as walnuts, pistachio, chia seeds, flax seeds, and others contain omega-3 fatty acids.