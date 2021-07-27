‘Expose them in front of media and public’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to BJP MPs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the BJP MPs to expose Congress and opposition party MPs before the media and public for not allowing the smooth functioning of the monsoon session of parliament. Prime Minister said this while addressing the BJP parliamentary party. BJP parliamentary party meeting was held on Tuesday morning in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha leader of the House Piyush Goyal.

‘Expose this behaviour of the Congress and some opposition parties in front of the media and the public,’ said PM. As per reports, Prime Minister accused that Congress has prevented other opposition parties from attending an all-party meeting called to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The proceedings of the monsoon session of the parliament is witnessing protests by the opposition party MPs over farmer’s protest and Pegasus phone tapping row. Even PM was forced to cut short his speech introducing the new council of ministers due to the protests by the opposition MPs.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for parliamentary affairs also informed that the PM has revealed about ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.’ The PM said people have blessed us and it is an opportunity to inculcate the feeling of serving the country among them. MPs were told that they too have to ensure everyone is connected to it,’ said the union minister.

‘The PM said in 2047 when we will complete 100 years of Independence, we have to collect ideas from people on how we can achieve the best benchmarks and create an action plan for next years,’ said the minister.