Have you seen what Vidyut Jammwal shared in his first Instagram posts

On Tuesday, actor Vidyut Jammwal thanked his Instagram followers in the most heartfelt way possible. Vidyut has shared some stunning photos of himself that aren’t brand new. Vidyut’s first Instagram posts were of exotic pictures when he first joined the platform.

Vidyut Jammwal poses shirtless somewhere in the Himalayas in monochrome photographs. He can be seen posing on the ground while the mountains provide an incredible backdrop for his photographs, and also giving us a glimpse of his perfectly built abs in the photos

Vidyut thanked ‘everyone who joined’ him on Instagram after sharing the photos. He wrote in the caption of the photo, ‘Thanking everyone who joined me with my 1st insta post (above)… until today.’

Vidyut’s post drew a flood of responses from his Instagram followers. ‘You look great,’ one fan wrote in the comments section, while the majority of others used fire emojis.

Take a look at Vidyut Jammwal’s aforementioned post here:

In September 2016, Vidyut Jammwal joined Instagram. When he posted the three images above as his first three Instagram posts over the course of a few days. The images are from Vidyut’s series ‘Surrendering to the Himalayas’. He captioned his first Instagram post by writing, ‘Finally, here on Insta. But I’ve something really interesting coming up for you all. Stay tuned,’