Health Myth busted: have Protein rich food for breakfast for muscle growth

The phrase ‘you are what you eat’ is familiar to most people. According to a new study from researchers at Waseda University in Tokyo, Japan, ‘you are what you eat,’ at least when it comes to protein. According to the study, consuming protein early in the day leads to greater muscle growth.

Every day, the human body follows the same natural 24-hour pattern. The circadian rhythm has an impact on cell behavior and body chemistry, as well as processes like metabolism, digestion and growth.

‘Keeping our natural light [and] dark circadian cycle in tune is essential to both short-term and long-term health. We see in shift workers, in particular night shift, that their health, hormone, and circadian cycles are completely disrupted, which induces a state of neurological, hormonal, and immunological depletion.’

While previous research has suggested that eating protein at breakfast and lunch may promote more robust muscle growth, this study digs deeper into the topic and focuses on breakfast.

This makes sense, according to Dr. Bailey, because ‘in the morning, we are essentially primed for growth, strength, and hypertrophy.’ According to Dr. Bailey, this is the ‘most metabolical time of day.’