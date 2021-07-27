Indian Consulate issues a list of dos and don’ts for Indian expats in UAE

Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has issued a detailed list of dos and don’ts for the Indian expats in the UAE. The Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) has issued 17 guidelines.

PBSK is a welfare initiative of the Indian government to support Indian expats. In November 2020, PBSK had launched a mobile app to allow ease of access of services to Indians from the consulate.

Full list of Dos:

Indian expats must know the laws of the UAE, especially the labour laws.

Indian expats must be updated with all important phone numbers including police, fire, ambulance, hospitals, Indian Embassy and Consulate.

Report physical abuse, domestic violence to the police immediately.

All work-related grievances must be reported to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation within a year of the work permit cancellation date. Beyond this period the ministry might not register the grievance as it would be time-barred as per Article 6 of UAE Labour Law.

All important records like medical records, latest passport copy, visa copy, updated work contract with ministry and company, financial record, company information, residence address handy and share the same with trustworthy family members. So that they can be retrieved when required.

Use only legal remittance schemes while receiving or sending money.

Start a pension scheme from the beginning of the working life to have a sufficient corpus at the time of retirement

Know all the details of the product and agent while investing money

Always be vigilant to prevent identity theft: protection of SIM card, passport and Emirates ID, email account, awareness about common frauds is essential to safeguard against identity theft

Have appropriate life, medical insurance cover in the UAE and India including critical illness

Keep a will acceptable in the UAE court

Also Read: Air Arabia announces new flight service

The full list of don’ts:

While sharing posts on social media, be careful. Do not post personal views about religious matters which could hurt others on social media. Do not violate practiced traditions, conventions, or heritage in any form.

Do not take pictures of restricted places. Do not take pictures/videos, or post pictures of individuals on social media without consent.

Do not share OTP, passwords, ATM PIN with anybody as a bank or any related entity would not ask for the same.

Do not consume alcohol in public. Consumption of alcohol is permissible in specified places with an appropriate license.

Don’t run away or abscond from the sponsor. Report to MOHRE (80060) and the Indian Embassy/Consulate.